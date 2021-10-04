Milton Keynes' only fishmonger shop may be forced to close due to lack of customers

Daniel Stroi in his shop

The only specialist fishmonger shop in MK is 'throwing fish in the trash' due to lack of customers.

Daniel Stroi opened Daniel's Fish in Newport Pagnell High Street in June amid a flurry of welcome messages on social media.

The shop sells everything from crabs to clams, bringing wild fish straight from the boat and fish farms.

But now Daniel was warned he may be forced to close its doors or sell the business.

He said: "Milton Keynes will soon run out of fishmongers again. Due to the lack of customers and throwing fish in the trash because I can not keep it for more than three days to ensure freshness to customers (this means throwing money in the trash) I no longer have the financial resources to keep this business afloat."

He added: "Therefore I will consider selling the store or even closing it. Thank you for your understanding and support."

As well as serving customers, Daniel’s Fish delivers to people's doors in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas, and can also source fish to order.

Their website https://danielsfish.co.uk/ even includes a string of fish recipes.

Daniel opened the shop because he wanted to share the pleasure and the health benefits of eating fresh fish.

He said: "We work with only a few hand picked select suppliers to give customers the very best quality fresh fish (cod, haddock, mackerel, salmon, trout etc) and smoked fish (cod, haddock, mackerel, salmon ) and shellfish (clams, crab, lobster, mussels, prawns, whelks, winkles, cockles etc) .

Fishmongers were a common sight in High Streets decades ago, when people shopped for their food on a daily basis, but they died out as more and more large supermarkets opened.

