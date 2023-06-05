A 24-hour football marathon netted thousands of pounds to help a humanitarian charity.

Over 600 members of the community joined the mammoth match, held across Vicarage Road Stadium and Watford FC's training ground in London, last month.

The event, organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) UK, raised £15,000 for The Watford FC Community Sports and Education (CSE) Trust – which was also behind the match - and international charity Humanity First.

AMYA team from Milton Keynes.

Muslim youth charity AMYA UK raises funds for a number of community projects.

AMYA regional youth leader Saeed Nazir, said: "Islam teaches us that serving humanity is an essential part of our faith. Through such events, as well as fulfilling our religious obligations, we get to bring communities and youth together and have fun playing football whilst raising much-needed funds for various children’s charities. “The event was a huge success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Watford FC CSE Trust in the future."

The Marathon match was described as a ‘resounding success’ in which participants demonstrated ‘dedication and passion’ for the sport, contributing to a ‘vibrant and energetic atmosphere’.

The CSE will use its portion of the funds to support its mental health and wellbeing primary school programme.

AMYA's Kids Under 12 team.

The trust's Events and Marketing Officer, Leah Crocket, expressed her gratitude for the event.

She said: “Congratulations and thank you to all the players, team managers and spectators for playing their part in a wonderful two days of football and raising vital funds for two extremely good causes. Thank you must also go to our event sponsors WTW, our friends at AMYA UK, and of course, the many staff and volunteers who helped before and during the marathon, this would not have been possible without their support."

Humanity First UK chairman Dr Aziz Hafiz said: "We are pleased the event went really well, everyone had fun and together, we raised £15,000 that will help thousands of children here in the UK and in Africa by providing clean water solutions.”

Visit the Watford FC website to learn more about the CSE Trust and its projects.