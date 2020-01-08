Milton Keynes organises sewing session to make pouches for joeys injured in Australia'a bush fires

A special 'sew in' event is to be held in MK to make hundreds of pouches for baby kangaroos orphaned or injured in the Australian bush fires.

People are invited to take part on Sunday, after 4pm at the Zip Wire clothing alterations shop in intu at Central Milton Keynes.

The pouches are lifesavers

The cosy pouches, which can also be knitted, could prove a lifesaver for the countless joeys that have been burned or orphaned in the blaze.

Rescuers in Australia have also put out an appeal for crafters to make koala mittens and bat wraps.

It is estimated that almost half a billion animals have been killed and thousands seriously injured in the fast-spreading fires.

“Those that have managed to survive now need man-made snuggly homes,” said a spokesman for the rescuers.