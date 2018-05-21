Milton Keynes PCSO wins at the Community Policing Awards 2018

Thames Valley Police has announced the winners of the Community Policing Awards 2018 - and a PCSO from Milton Keynes is among those honoured.

The awards, now in their 17th year, recognise the exceptional efforts of Thames Valley Police’s neighbourhood policing teams, including police officers, police community support officers (PCSOs), special constables and volunteers, for the positive impact they have on the local community they serve.

Nominations opened in January, with members of the public, community groups, police officers and staff, and partners all submitting nominations for those officers, staff and volunteers that they felt had enhanced the service Thames Valley Police offers.

After receiving nearly 400 nominations, the highest number in the awards history, the nominations were sifted and reviewed by a judging panel chaired by assistant chief constable Nikki Ross.

ACC Ross said: “The Community Policing Awards give residents, community organisations and businesses the opportunity to recognise a member of our force who they think has gone above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference to local people and local communities.

“Again the response this year from residents was excellent and it was inspiring to see the difference the winners and other nominees are making in their communities to the everyday lives of residents in the Thames Valley. Selecting the winners was a difficult but rewarding experience for the panel and I would like to congratulate the winners as well as acknowledge all of the nominees for their hard work and dedication.”

PCSO Andy Angus, based at Milton Keynes police station, was announced as the Buckinghamshire Police Community Support Officer 2018.

Andy said: "I am astounded to have been nominated for this award and know there are numerous people I should be thanking for the honour. So to both colleagues and the public alike an enormous thank you. What better way to celebrate my 25 year career with Thames Valley Police."