Milton Keynes pet experts to deliver training to ensure animal businesses all over England stick to the rules

The Olney-based National Pet College (NPC) is set to deliver training to local authority inspectors from across England ahead of the update to the animal licensing guidance.

Since 2018 there have been eight different animal businesses which require a license to operate. These includes dog breeding, home boarding, dog day care pet retail and animal encounters.

The February 2022 update of The Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals) (England) Regulations 2018 resulted in a number of changes to the standards required by licensed pet businesses. And the National Pet College is leading the way in ensuring 200 licensing inspectors from across England are familiar with these changes.

The training, delivered in conjunction with the City of London Corporation’s senior animal health team, is an add on to the qualification which licensing inspectors are required to obtain.

It ensures that inspectors have a clear and consistent approach to licensing as well as a strong understanding of the fundamentals of animal welfare and are able to make correct judgements about the standard of care the pet business offers, ensuring that the animals welfare needs are met.

Vicky Skinner, National Pet College’s head of education, said: “The National Pet College are delighted to be driving consistency within the inspection process and ensuring that the licensing inspectors that are ready to deliver exceptional levels of service to the pet industry raising animal welfare standards.

"We have been involved in delivering qualifications to inspectors for a number of year and this update is key to ensuring consistency with the licensing process. The licensing regulations help ensure that animals are cared for effectively and it is important that pet owners only use licensed establishments

when selecting dog breeders, home boarders and other pet care providers.”