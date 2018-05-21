Milton Keynes Play Association is easier to find now new signage shows the way

The signage of the Kiln Farm Play Association site had been suffering from wear and tear and could not been seen by passers-by.

After appealing to the local community for help, a spokesperson from local business, Chameleononline.co.uk came forward with a generous donation of new signage.

Representatives at the Milton Keynes Play Association Scrapstore are happy that the building, which Faces Pitfields in Kiln Farm, now has a bright new sign which makes the entrance to the charity’s Scrapstore much easier to spot.

MK Play Association has been active in the community for 40 years and is one of Milton Keynes’ longest existing charities.