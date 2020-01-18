Milton Keynes police ask people out searching for missing boy to go home so they can use heat source technology

Police are asking the hundreds of people currently out searching for the missing six or seven year old boy in certain areas Newport Pagnell to return home.

Police helicopter

They say there are so many people out that it is interfering with the heat source technology they are using from the police helicopter.

They are currently trying to use heat source to search the Redhouse Park and Poets estate areas of the town.

Aadil Umair Rahim is from the Nottingham area and went missing at Newport Pagnell Service station at 7.15pm. He had been part of a coach party, believed to be a school trip that stopped off at the services.

Newport Pagnell services

He was last seen on CCTV running towards a car park on the north side of the service station.

One resident said: "Police told us he is called Adil and he doesn't know the area at all. We understand he's been missing for about four hours now.

"It's such a cold, dark and miserable night for a little boy to be out...The whole town is hoping he will be found safe and sound."

Call 999 immediately if you see him.