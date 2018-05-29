Milton Keynes primary school receives £500 donation to boost funds

Broughton Fields Primary School in Milton Keynes has received a £500 donation from housebuilder Taylor Wimpey.

The funds will be used to provide children who may experience difficulty engaging with the traditional curriculum, with transport to attend extracurricular activities. These include a series of visits to blue-chip companies including Babcock, which trains apprentices for BMW, Mazda and Volkswagen, to help pupils reach their full potential.

The school has also secured a place on the Mercedes ‘Dare to be Different’ programme which encourages girls to get into motorsport and engineering.

Nick Hearn, headteacher at Broughton Fields Primary School, said: “Over 30 of our pupils will benefit from Taylor Wimpey’s generous donation, which we are extremely grateful for. We are fully committed to helping every pupil develop and explore different abilities that may lead to future success. We’re particularly excited about the interest we’ve had from girls at the school and how it may raise their aspirations towards predominantly male-dominated careers.”

Gareth Jacob, managing director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Broughton Fields Primary School with funding for safe transport to and from these new extracurricular activities the school has introduced to pupils.

“We do more than just building high-quality homes. We are fully committed to giving back to the communities in which we build our new homes and it means a great deal to us that our donation will help children learn and flourish.”