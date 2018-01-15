Milton Keynes prison officer stands trial at Old Bailey for manslaughter of inmate

The criminal trial of a Woodhill prison officer accused of causing the death of a young prisoner has started at the Old Bailey today.

Joseph Travers, 54, is charged with the manslaughter of 23-year-old Ryan Harvey, who was found hanged in his cell in May 2015.

Ryan’s death was one of five self-inflicted deaths in the prison that year and is one of 18 since 2013.

Travers is further charged with misconduct in a public office.

The case could set a legal precedent as it is extremely unusual for a prison officer to stand trial following a death in custody, say the charity INQUEST.

Woodhill had more self-inflicted deaths than any other jail in the UK in 2016. Last year it was the subject of judicial review proceedings brought by families of some of the victims.