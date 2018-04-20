Milton Keynes pub launch creates 20 jobs

A new pub restaurant is set to open its doors on the banks of Willen Lake next month, bringing 20 new jobs to the area.

The Lakeside, has closed to begin an extensive transformation that will see it reopen on Monday, May 7.

The new venue will be led by general manager, Neil Paskins. He said: “Our brand-new pub restaurant will offer something for everyone. We are all about giving our guests great service, food and drinks in a friendly, relaxed environment within the local community.”

The Lakeside will be perfect for every occasion from a celebratory meal with friends and family in the evenings or at weekends, a bite at lunchtime to a quick pint after work.

The interior of the restaurant is set for a complete overhaul, introducing a fresh and welcoming environment for local diners from Milton Keynes and beyond to enjoy.

Neil added: “The new surroundings will make you feel like you are at home and we will offer full-service at your table, letting guests sit back and relax as soon as they walk through the door – we will do all the hard work!”

“We will also have a new function room that can be booked for a host of special events, meetings and private celebrations.”