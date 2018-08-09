Milton Keynes pupils crowned winners of site safety poster competition

Two inventive pupils from a city primary school are proud to have been presented with the top prize in a health and safety poster design competition.

Ten-year-old Amber and eleven-year-old Fabio were chosen by Barratt and David Wilson Homes after the housebuilder set schoolchildren the task of designing a poster aimed at drawing attention to the hazards of playing near building sites.

Amber and Fabio, who attend St Mary’s Wavendon Church of England Primary School, enthusiastically got on board with helping to promote site safety, designing imaginative and informative works of art.

The competition generated lots of excellent entries but the use of vibrant colours, excellent illustrations and valuable information on the two winning entries made them stand out.

Amber and Fabio were both presented with £25 book tokens by marketing co- ordinator James Kalicki as a reward for their beautifully designed posters. Both entries will now be displayed in the marketing suites at local development site Eagles’ Rest.

Amanda Dicks, headteacher at St Mary’s Wavendon C of E Primary School, said: “It is important that our children are made aware of the potential dangers of construction sites, of which there are many in Milton Keynes. This competition has allowed our children to be creative in their approach to putting this message across to others.”

Jason Hearn, sales director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “It’s our duty to make children aware of the hazards and we can’t thank the pupils of St Mary’s Wavendon C of E Primary School enough for assisting us with promoting site safety.

“We would like to thank all of the children who took part in our poster competition. It was a pleasure to work with the school on this project and the high quality of the entries demonstrated the pupils completely recognise the value of health and safety.”