Milton Keynes pupils get the festive feeling at Christmas storytelling event

Mark said: “It was a great privilege to be able to share these wonderful stories with the pupils at Bow Brickhill C of E Primary School. It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling. It is wonderful to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity."Elinor Wiemer, School Business Support at Bow Brickhill C of E Primary School, said: "It was fantastic to see the look of joy on the children’s faces as they listened to Mark retell the story of Scrooge. They laughed along as he constantly changed hats to help depict the different characters and said how much they enjoyed it as they went back to their classrooms.”A pupil at the school commented: “It was really funny when Mark kept changing all the hats and stacked them all on his head at the end and he used loads of expression to bring the story to life!”The children experienced first-hand how oral storytelling has allowed stories to survive and evolve over thousands of years, and across continents.