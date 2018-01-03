Milton Keynes remains one of the UK’s fastest growing city economies

Milton Keynes remained one of the fastest growing city economies in the UK across the third quarter of 2017, according to a new report which also revealed that the next 12 months are also looking bright for the area.

The UK Powerhouse study is produced by Irwin Mitchell and the Centre for Economics and Business Research and provides an estimate of GVA growth and job creation within 45 of the UK’s largest cities, 12 months ahead of the Government’s official figures.

The latest report revealed that Milton Keynes’ GVA grew by 1.9% in Q3 2017, making it the fourth fastest growing economy in the UK across the period.

The city also enjoyed strong employment growth, taking sixth spot in the Powerhouse Table.

The report also predicted that the city was set to enjoy a strong 2018, with its estimated growth rate of 1.98% being the third highest projected.

Victoria Brackett, chief executive of Business Legal Services at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Milton Keynes is among a number of cities in the eastern regions of England which have developed strong reputations as leaders for innovation. The city is particularly a front-runner in the UK for technology and is home to several start-ups in the sector.

“The results of this latest report are a huge testament to the great work being done in the region and it is welcome to see that prospects for the next 12 months are also looking positive.”

