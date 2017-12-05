Milton Keynes riding school appeals for volunteers

A riding and Pony Club centre based in Milton Keynes is appealing for volunteers to come along to a training day held by the Riding for the Disabled Association ahead of the centre gaining Accessibility Mark accreditation.

Riding for the Disabled Association, in partnership with the British Equestrian Federation’s participation programme, launched the revolutionary Accessibility Mark scheme to work with commercial riding centres with the aim of getting more disabled people to participate in riding.

Bryerley Springs Equestrian Centre has applied for the accreditation with the aim of welcoming more disabled people to learn to ride. Part of the process is a training day which must be attended by all members of staff and any volunteer that helps out at the centre.

This is a great opportunity for anyone with a love of horses who might not want to ride themselves to get involved, while making a real difference to someone’s life. It will be an on-going project allowing volunteers to give up as much or as little time as they have available.

The training day takes place on Sunday, January 14, 2018 and will provide an insight to the challenges faced by disabled people taking part in sport and activities.

During the practical day there will be a focus on different mounting and dis-mounting techniques, lesson planning, to ensure instructors tailor the lessons to an individual’s needs, and a look at specialist equipment that can be used to aid both the rider and the horse or pony.

A spokesperson from Bryerley Springs Riding Centre said: “We are very excited about taking on the Accessibility Mark accreditation and the opportunities that this will open up for riders at our centre. In order for us to do this to the best of our ability we need a few more volunteers to become part of our team.