Milton Keynes ringway engineer plans polar adventure on global leadership programme

A Ringway engineer will take part in a three-week expedition to Antarctica at the culmination of a prestigious 12-month leadership programme which aims to heighten the influence and impact of women in making decisions that shape our planet.

Louise Batts will be the only highways engineer and one of only a handful of Brits amongst the 100 women from around the world who have been selected to take part in Homeward Bound, which aims to equip women with careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM) to lead, influence and contribute to policy and decision making about the future of the world around us.

Louise, who is currently assistant contracts manager at Ringway Milton Keynes, will begin the global program in November this year and spend 11 months learning from some of the world’s most respected leadership development experts.

Then, in November 2019, she will travel to Ushuaia, on the southern tip of Argentina, where she will board a boat that will sail to Antarctica to take part in three weeks of group and team building activities aimed at addressing the complex problems affecting the future of the planet and developing creative solutions.

She said: “I’m in an industry where we don’t have many women as leaders, so I want to be a role model for women in construction and become a visible STEMM professional as well as supporting, inspiring and mentoring other young engineers to get involved with this prestigious profession.

“I also want to see more sustainable approaches taken to engineering problems. Clients and contractors must realise that resources are limited. We need innovation, and we need it now.”

Louise is now planning to raise the £18,000 she needs to pay for the trip, including travel and equipment. Ringway has already agreed to match-fund her efforts, meaning she is aiming to raise at least £9,000 through various fundraising events.

More information and the chance to support Louise’s fundraising push are available at https://chuffed.org/project/louises-voyage-homeward-bound