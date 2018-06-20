Milton Keynes roofer stars in national ad campaign for 'Summer of Football'

A roofer from Milton Keynes is amongst a hand-picked selection of tradespeople and DIYers starring in the latest Screwfix ad campaign as the summer of football kicks off.

As part of Screwfix’s sponsorship of the ITV coverage of the ‘Summer of Football’, the retailer has found customers who share names with England’s footballing greats, throwing light on the tradespeople who keep Britain going, putting them front and centre as the true legends this summer.

Michael Owen from Milton Keynes is shown moving a couple of bundles of insulation. He kicks a stray hard hat out of his path and into some nearby scaffolding – which is shaped like a goal – a nod to the ex-player’s accurate foot!

Michael says: “It’s fantastic to be involved in the Screwfix ads and be part of such an iconic sporting event! When I first got the call to ask if I would be interested in taking part I thought, what a great idea! It’s been so much fun although taking part in the filming was a bit daunting at first everyone on set put me at ease. My customers are really looking forward to seeing me on the small screen over the coming weeks.”

Caroline Welsh, director of brand and marketing at Screwfix said: “Football plays a huge part in a lot of our customers’ lives, and what better way to bring the beautiful game to them, than by putting them at the heart of our TV ads? They are the real legends to us! We had great fun searching and casting for this campaign and are sure it will raise a few smiles when the tournament begins’’.

The TV adverts kicked off on Thursday, when hosts Russia played Saudi Arabia live on ITV.