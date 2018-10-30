Milton Keynes Rotary takes part in End Polio Now campaign

The Rotary Club of Milton Keynes is joining thousands of other Rotary clubs around the world in supporting the End Polio Now Campaign.

Rotary members throughout Great Britain and Ireland held Purple4Polio events last week to raise awareness and donations for the Rotary campaign to end polio now and forever.

The club got their green fingers busy planting 2000 purple crocus corms at Milton Keynes University Hospital’s Ward 3 garden on Sunday for the enjoyment of patients and visitors next spring.

The purple crocus has become a symbol of Rotary’s fight to end polio, as the colour purple represents the colour of the dye placed on a child’s finger to show they have been immunised against the disease.

Across the country almost 2.5 million purple crocuses were planted around the 24 October being World Polio Day, adding to the millions planted in recent years, which will bloom into a carpet of purple.