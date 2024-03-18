Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a roundabout in Milton Keynes, leaving a passenger with serious injuries.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the crash at around 7pm on Wednesday (March 13) on H6 Childs Way, at the junction with Overgate, when a brown Vauxhall Insignia hit the roundabout.

A passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, and driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit. He has been released on bail.

Investigating officer PC Kieran Dolphin said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Additionally, we’d ask any motorists with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time of the incident to check footage in case they may have captured something that could help our investigation.