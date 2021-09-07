Milton Keynes sadly sees another Covid-linked death as case numbers rise today

A Covid-linked death has sadly been recorded today in Milton Keynes, along with a rising number of new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 147 people have tested positive within the borough.

The death brings MK's total toll to 478 and it is recorded as occurring within 28 days of the victim testing positive for Covid.

According to government figures, Covid was written on the death certificate of three more people who have died in MK over the past seven days. But the virus may not have necessarily been the primary cause of death.

Nationally the number of deaths increased significantly to 209 today, compared to 45 yesterday. But the number of new cases dropped to 37,489.

The UK case rate (number of cases per 100,000 of the population) today stands at 370.1. Milton Keynes' case rate is well below this at 293.5.