Milton Keynes school celebrates happy award in style

To celebrate being the first infant school in the country to receive the Outstandingly Happy school award, Glastonbury Thorn primary school held a party earlier this week.

The children and their families were joined for cake and fun by the deputy mayor of Milton Keynes, Sam Crooks; children and families councillor, Zoe Nolan; school improvement partner, Sue Pettit; Paul Field from the art of brilliance, Sarah from Yogamotive and school governors Maggie Wyke and Malcolm Dobell.

The celebratory cake

“We all had a lovely afternoon listening to songs from our resident singing squad and kindness club members and enjoying an wonderful array of delicious cakes,” said a school spokesman.

“Thank you for everyone’s continued commitment and support for Glastonbury Thorn school, this award belongs to all of you.”