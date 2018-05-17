Milton Keynes school leads the way in flushing out plastic water bottles

A school has pledged to buy reusable water bottles for each of its 1,300 pupils in a bid to reduce the plastic mountain.

The Radcliffe School in Wolverton is also removing sugary drinks from its vending machines and encouraging students to use water fountains instead.

Radcliffe School is leading the fight against plastic pollution

The environmental initiative is being led by the Friends of Radcliffe parent teacher association, with the support of headteacher Paula Lawson and her staff.

All the secondary school’s teachers have already volunteered to do their bit by refusing to buy milk in plastic cartons and having it delivered to their homes in glass bottles.

A spokesman for Friends of Radcliffe said: “We are hoping other schools in Milton Keynes, and indeed the rest of the country, will follow our lead.

“Together we could make a huge difference.”

The first task is raising hundreds of pounds to buy each and every student a reusable container they will take into school every day and refill as necessary from the water fountains.

“We aim to do this by Christmas,” the spokesman added.

If students lose their permanent bottle, they will be able to buy a replacement at a discounted price.

It is estimated that The Radcliffe School’s initiative will save tens of thousands of disposal bottles being added to the plastic mountain every term.

“We want to be the leaders for all schools in the area to dramatically cut their plastic waste,” said the spokesman.

A longer term aim of Friends of Radcliffe is to raise £75K for ‘trim trail’ fitness equipment in the school grounds. The biggest cost will be the safety surfacing, and the PTA is emailing local businesses and gyms asking for donations. They will also be organising sponsored events to raise the money.

