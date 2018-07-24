Milton Keynes school stages barefoot break up on last day of term

Caring pupils in Bletchley left school with bare feet on the last day of term - so they could donate their shoes to poor children in Africa.

St Thomas Aquinas primary took part in the Toe to Toe campaign run by a charity called Sal’s Shoes.

More than 185 children opted to shed their school shoes and leave with bare feet.

The shoes will now be among thousands of pairs nationwide that will be distributed to poor communities across the world.

The charity says there are 300 million children worldwide are forced to go barefoot because their families cannot afford shoes for them.

Many of these cannot access basic education because they have to have shoes to be admitted to school.

