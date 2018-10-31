Milton Keynes shopping centre is among the best in the UK

centre:mk has once again ranked in the top 10 listing of shopping centres in the UK.

The research, released by GlobalData consulting ranks retail and leisure destinations based on key metrics including annual turnover, size, footfall and shopper ratings.

centre:mk performed particularly well in the ‘meeting shopper expectations’ category which looks at the provision of key shopping centre facilities, ranging from retail, leisure and food service to transport, events, Wi-Fi and click & collect.

“We are immensely proud that centre:mk has made the top 10 again," said centre director Kevin Duffy.

"We continue to work tirelessly to ensure our shoppers experience the best the retail world has to offer in an environment that meets their needs effectively.

"The results are winning through in data such as this as well as our award winning Guest Service area facilities which means we deliver a truly exceptional guest experience 365 days of the year and sets centre:mk apart from the competition.”

centre:mk has undergone £60 million of enhancements since 2016, including the £10 million refurbishment of Sunset Walk, and Deer Walk Guest Services lounge which was unveiled to the public in June 2017.

Ahead of celebrating its 40th birthday in 2019, centre:mk will be opening its new 1,400 space multi-storey carpark and looks forward to unveiling its largest new store opening in the last 25 years in the form of high street favourite; Primark which is due to open in spring 2019.