Milton Keynes shopping centre launches new 'smart' car park

centre:mk has officially opened its brand new multi-storey ‘smart tech’ car park, situated behind the shopping centre’s flagship store; John Lewis & Partners.

Parking will start at £1 for two hours, and guests will now be able to enjoy more parent and child bays, more disabled bays as well as a carry-to-car service via Guest Services.

Parking will be free after 6pm with a £2 all-day charge for Sundays,

The carpark cost centre:mk’s joint owners £30 million to build, and features intelligent state of the art technology which is all geared up to deliver hassle free shopping to centre:mk’s guests.

The ANPR (automatic number place recognition) system works with the soon-to-launch app, to take automatic payment by recognising guest’s registration plate.

Other technologies such as the smart parking bay sensors and ‘find my car’ technology (which will be implemented after the smart-systems learning period), will help in guiding guests as to where available bays are to begin with and then remind them where they’ve parked afterwards.

Kevin Duffy, centre director, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our brand new multi-story car park which has been designed with our customers’ needs in mind whilst also benefitting the wider local community; with more mother and baby spaces, more disabled parking, more motorcycle spots and more electric vehicle charging points.”

Kate Broadhurst, Partner and Head of Branch at John Lewis & Partners at centre:mk, added: “We are really excited about the launch of the new multi-storey car park at centre:mk.

"As a longstanding retailer in the centre, we’re delighted that our customers will now be able to make the most of state of the art technology and enjoy cost-effective parking, with more choice when it comes to the spaces available.

"Here at John Lewis, our aim is to make sure our customers have a comfortable and enjoyable experience; we feel this visionary new parking facility will greatly contribute to this.”

The car park is located next to John Lewis and Campbell Park and will be free after 6pm until midnight.

mycentre:mk app will launch in January and is free to download from the Google Play and iOS App store.