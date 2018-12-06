Milton Keynes silver band celebrate the most magical time after a successful year

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Bradwell Silver Band are celebrating the end of a successful 2018.

Christmas is the band’s busiest time and once again the players return to St James Church in New Bradwell on Saturday, December 15, to perform seasonal favourites.

The evening will feature the Development Group who have been working hard to perfect their Christmas programme.

The concert will start at 7.30pm and the £7 tickets are available on the door. Proceeds will benefit both the band and church funds.

The band will carry on its 100-year plus tradition of playing on Christmas morning around the streets of New Bradwell and Bradville. The tradition states that no child or adult in the area will open their presents until they have heard the band play on Christmas morning. The music starts at 6am at the New Bradwell Corner Pin and all are welcome to join them on this truly magical morning.

It’s been a good year for the community band, who in March were crowned London and Southern Counties Fourth Section Champions and proudly displayed the winning banner and trophy at all their summer playing engagements.

In September the band represented the region in the National Brass Band Championships and were delighted to be placed 5th out of 17 contenders in the 4th Section results. This is an amazing achievement for the local, self-supporting band who have never achieved this level of success in its 117-year history.

Along with many brass bands across the UK, the band commemorated the 100-year anniversary to the end of WW1 with a concert on Saturday, November 10. The ‘Lest We Forget’ concert gave the ideal opportunity to recognise the connection the band has with The Chelsea Pensioners by dedicating 50% of the profits to their charity The Scarlets Appeal.

The emotional evening included music, poems and stories from the era and at times there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience.

Final funds raised are still being calculated but it is hoped that the donation to The Scarlets Appeal will be in excess of £750. Photos of this memorable event are available to view on the Band’s website and facebook page.

For the band’s full Christmas engagement list visit www.bradwellband.co.uk/events