Milton Keynes smokers urged to put their heart into kicking the habit

Health chiefs in Milton Keynes are trying to boost knowledge that tobacco is one of the major causes of heart disease.

World No Tobacco Day took place on Thursday, May 31, with a blood curdling message that narrowing of the arteries that can cause angina, a heart attack or stroke.

There are thousands of people across Milton Keynes who still love to light up. But the start message from the NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is quit or risk death.

Figures show that cardiovascular disease (CVD) kills more people than any other cause of death worldwide, and tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure contribute to approximately 12 per cent of all heart disease deaths. Tobacco use is the second leading cause of CVD, after high blood pressure.

Smoking damages the lining of arteries, leading to a build up of fatty material (atheroma) which narrows the artery.

Dr Nicola Smith, Chair of NHS Milton Keynes CCG, said: “World Tobacco Day is a great opportunity for smokers to make the pledge to give up cigarettes and to get help, support and expert advice to improve their heart health.

“One of the most important things you can do to keep your heart healthy — and to keep it beating for as long as possible — is to avoid or quit smoking. Even if you’ve smoked for 40 years, you’ll start to notice the benefits soon after quitting.

“Giving up smoking is difficult, but every year thousands of people make the decision to quit so they can lead healthier lives. If you want to talk to someone about giving up smoking, please ask your nurse or doctor. You can also call our smoking cessation services yourself. Studies show that you are four times more likely to quit with NHS help.”

Call the Milton Keynes stop smoking service on 0800 013 0553 or contact them by email stopsmoking@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk

For more information about World No Tobacco Day visit http://bit.ly/2wxvQNZ