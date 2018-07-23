Milton Keynes Snap members have been rockin’ all over the world

Stars were in the making this week as people with learning disabilities took to the stage with a show that ‘rocked around the world.’

Through song, dance, mime, music, signing and costume, MK Snap’s performing arts groups’ took the audience on a fascinating journey to all corners of the globe.

Each year participants from the learning and life-skills centre plan a theme for their end of year show.

This years’ theme was travel as the learners wanted to discover the world through music.

The groups worked incredibly hard but the performance of ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’, held at the Chrysalis Theatre, Camphill Milton Keynes Community had the audience rocking in the stalls to tunes including Walk Like an Egyptian, New York, New York, Waltzing Matilda and Ice Ice Baby for Iceland.