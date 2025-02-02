Milton Keynes man flies to Spain and buys olive oil - all for less than the average cost of olive oil in UK

By Jessica Martin
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 11:49 GMT
Footage shows a Milton Keynes man flying to Spain, buying a bottle of olive oil, and flying back - all for less than the average price of a bottle of olive oil in a UK supermarket.

A Milton Keynes man flew 1,409 miles to Spain and bought a bottle of olive oil, all for less than the average cost of a bottle of olive oil in the UK.

Callum Ryan, 24, was talking to his girlfriend, Beca Morgan, 25, about how expensive olive oil is in the UK.

He had a trip planned to Alicante, Spain, the following day, so told her he would bring her a bottle back to save them splashing out on their usual bottle.

Callum's flight to Spain cost him £3.90.Callum's flight to Spain cost him £3.90.
Callum's flight to Spain cost him £3.90. | @thatonecal / SWNS

Callum's trip, including his flight there and back, and a bottle of olive oil cost less than the average price of a bottle in the UK which is £7.38.

He flew from Luton Airport to Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport for £3.90, where he picked up a bottle of olive oil for £2.19 and a flight home for £1 - a total of £7.09.

Callum said: "Before I went away, we were moaning about the price of olive oil and I thought I would be able to grab some in Spain for cheaper. When I realised my flight there and back, and a bottle of olive oil was cheaper than the average bottle in the UK I thought it was unreal. Not only is Spanish olive oil better, but I got a day on the beach and had a swim - no stress at all."

Callum shared his holiday on his TikTok page @thatonecal.

Flight out - £3.90

Olive oil - £2.19

Flight home - £1

Total - £7.09

