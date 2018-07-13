Milton Keynes student is runner-up in prestigious national design awards

A Milton Keynes student has been recognised in a prestigious design competition after reimagining the cover of Stephen Hawking’s bestseller, A Brief History of Time.

Seeing off competition from over 2,000 entrants, final year graphic student Cameron Edwardson was awarded second place overall in the Adult Non-Fiction Cover Award category at an awards ceremony in London.

Cameron, whose work was described as “a great design” by judges, said: “I really wasn’t expecting to be one of the finalists, it feels a bit surreal. I also think it’s a milestone in my career.

“It’s been a confidence boost and opens many opportunities for me. The feedback and comments from the judges was all really interesting. It’s great to get feedback on your design from professionals in the industry.”

The annual awards are now in their 12th year, hoping to seek out the next generation of designers by setting students the challenge of resigning covers of classic novels and non-fiction books.