Milton Keynes student joins property summer school

A student from Milton Keynes is among around 100 taking their first steps towards a career in property, thanks to an exciting opportunity offered by Henley Business School.

The Pathways to Property Summer School is a fully-funded residential programme exploring current themes such as housing, sustainability and regeneration.

It enables young people to develop a better understanding of career opportunities in property and learn more about student life.

It is attended by year 12 students from UK state schools and colleges, this year including Lisa Piacquadio, 17, from St Paul’s Catholic School.

Lisa said: “There aren’t many property career opportunities like this so when I saw it come up I jumped at the chance.”

The programme is run by the Reading Real Estate Foundation, and supporters include British Land, The Crown Estate and SEGRO. All costs, including accommodation - students stay in university halls - food and travel are met by the project.

It is led by staff from the school of Real Estate and Planning at Henley, as well as student ambassadors who have previously benefited from it.

Participants who successfully enroll onto Real Estate and Planning programmes at Henley afterwards receive a £1,000 welcome bursary with opportunities for further financial support.

The programme was held during July and took place on the University of Reading Whiteknights campus.