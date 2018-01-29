Milton Keynes student’s film follows young gay men falling in love during wartime

A former Stantonbury Campus student has produced a short film featuring men who fall in love during wartime.

‘Made to be Men’ is a love story following two young boys fighting at war and with their feelings for each other. When being gay was punishable with imprisonment, they either ignore their hearts or risk losing everything.

George said: “Film production has been a huge passion of mine from a very young age, having always wanted to become a director in the television industry.

This passion led me to study television production at Bournemouth University. I am now in my third and final year, and producing/directing a 10-minute drama piece that I wrote about two men who fall in love whilst out at war during the Second World War, and the repercussions of doing so at a time when it was forbidden.

“I feel It’s important to tell the untold stories, and give a voice for those previously unheard. The film is based on the scarce accounts I could find about gay love at war, but with it being illegal and highly frowned upon, the accounts are less descriptive and more statistical.

“I hope that this film not only tells an emotional love story, but also is educational for those who didn’t know what it was like to be gay during this period, and to highlight how far we have come.”

George hopes his film will also raise more awareness for LGBT and its history.

The link for the kickstarter project is https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/georgerokerwilson/made-to-be-men-a-short-love-film?ref=creator_nav

The film is being made in Bournemouth from March 7-12 and George is appealing for help - especially anyone who owns land in that area.

He can be contacted on i7460273@bournemouth.co.uk

George is pictured during his last shoot on ‘A Different Time’, about an elderly man finding the strength to come out as gay after years of hiding how he feels.