Milton Keynes students hit all the right notes with help from Charles

A visit from a renowned British tenor ensured sweet sounds resonated from the Music Department at St Paul’s Catholic School before the half term break.

Charles MacDougall, a founder-member of vocal ensemble VOCES8 and a regular performer on television, radio and in concert halls around the world, conducted a day of musical workshops for students.

During his sessions, Charles helped the youngsters to learn about finding the timbre of a song, how to breathe correctly and how to harmonise. He also offered tips about body language and interpreting songs.

Head of Music at St Paul’s Lucia McLernon said: “We were very lucky to have Charles visit us to give our students some valuable vocal coaching for their future performances and to share his enthusiasm and love for singing with us.”

One of the songs students practised with Charles was Going up a Yonder. This gospel classic is just one of a selection of songs that the St Paul’s choir will sing as part of the Catholic schools event A Celebration of Song on Monday June 18.

St Paul’s students will be joined by Milton Keynes Catholic primary schools at Church of Christ the Cornerstone in central Milton Keynes from 6pm until 7.30pm.