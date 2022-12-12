Milton Keynes swim school make a splash with Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser

Babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers across Milton Keynes came together to don their best Christmas sweaters in aid of charity.

Local mum and baby swim school owner, Tamsin Brewis, and her little swimmers went poolside in their festive garments to raise money and awareness for Save the Children.

Since 2012, millions of people have put on their jazziest Christmassy numbers for one day in December. This year, Water Babies Bucks and Beds hosted an afternoon of festivities at Wolverton Pool in Stony Stratford with a yuletide-themed open play session and lots of fundraising fun.

One of the little swimmers in their festive jumper

Save the Children aims to improve the lives of children through quality education, healthcare and fair opportunities, together with providing emergency aid in natural disasters and international conflicts.

This year’s annual Christmas Jumper Day was twice as good as ever before, with every £2 donation matched by the UK government. The extra money raised will go towards making a difference to the lives of babies and children at home and abroad.

Said Tamsin: “I’m so proud of our little swimmers for taking part in such a good cause and thankful for all the parents who brought their little ones to celebrate Christmas Jumper Day with us.

“After teaching babies to swim for 18 years, I am passionate about the development of babies and toddlers and understand the importance of quality early stages education in ensuring the best possible start in life.

“It was great to see our water babies get in on the festive spirit during our Christmas-themed session. Everyone had such a great time which was made all the better as it was for such a great cause. For Water Babies Bucks and Beds, Christmas is a time for giving back and transforming the lives of disadvantaged children in our local community and further afield.”

“The babies looked particularly cute in their Christmas jumpers, and I’m so thankful for everyone involved in making our first year celebrating Christmas Jumper Day a massive success.

This year’s Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day may be over, but there is still time to donate here