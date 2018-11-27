Milton Keynes takeaway fined for cockroaches and 'filthy conditions'

New Bradwell Tandoori Takeaway has been fined after a routine food hygiene inspection revealed cockroaches and filthy conditions throughout the premises, at 24a High Street.

The discovery was made in May this year by an MK Council Environmental Health Officer.

The premises were in a filthy condition and food in the refrigerator was past its use by date, and the takeaway was temporarily closed due to the existence of an imminent risk of injury to health.

On Friday, Bradwell Takeaway Ltd and Mr Muhammed Mia appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court in relation to food hygiene and allergy information offences.

Bradwell Takeaway Ltd and Mr Mia pleaded guilty to eight food hygiene offences and two offences relating to inadequate information about allergens being available to customers.

Bradwell Takeaway Ltd was fined £12,000, ordered to pay half of the costs incurred by Milton Keynes Council during the investigation and a victim surcharge.

Mr Muhammed Mia was fined £2,185, ordered to pay half of the costs and a victim surcharge.