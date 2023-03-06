Milton Keynes talent dominates Buckinghamshire Battle of the Bands
Milton Keynes talent has dominated the Buckinghamshire Battle of the Bands, held at the weekend.
The Buckinghamshire Music Trust runs the “Battle of the Bands” competition every year with the 2023 edition taking place on Saturday (4/3).
This year’s contest, Battle of the Bands VIII, was dominated and won by Milton Keynes talent.
Ten of the best bands across Buckinghamshire were selected to proceed to this year’s final at the Old Town Hall in High Wycombe.
Each band rocked the venue with two hand selected songs featuring both covers and originals written by members of the young bands themselves.
After an elimination process, the three bands which made the final were Crisis Averted, Crazy Division and Bluewall.
After an evening of music from the best that Buckinghamshire has to offer – and a nail biting final of unbelievable ability – Bluewall were announced the winners.
They wowed both the audience and the judges with a performance of their soon to be released track “Fly on”. The top prize in the competition is a studio session to record an E.P to add to Bluewall’s debut E.P Double Denim.
As a highlight to the night band member Kayim received the “Best Bass Player” award.
Bluewall is comprised of members Kayim, Louis (guitar), Tyler (vocals) and Woody (drums).
