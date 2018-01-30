Milton Keynes taxi drivers convicted of blagging

Two private hire cab drivers from Milton Keynes have been convicted of blagging or picking up passengers illegally.

Abdirahman Ahmed Ibrahim of Boundary Crescent, Stony Stratford, appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in July 2017.

He was fined £120 for plying for hire and £120 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £631, with a victim surcharge of £30. Mr Ibrahim is licensed by Aylesbury Vale District Council and is operated by Speedline.

Shahul Abdul Razak of Dexter Avenue, Oldbrook, also attended court and pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in July 2017. He was fined £131 for plying for hire and £131 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £631, with a victim surcharge of £30. Mr Razak is licensed by South Northants Council and is operated by Speedline.

The case was brought following a joint enforcement operation carried out by Milton Keynes & South Northants Taxi Enforcement Teams and Thames Valley Police in June and July 2017. The court heard how officers, acting as members of the public, engaged the drivers on journeys which had not been pre-booked from one location to another in Milton Keynes. At the completion of these journeys taxi enforcement officers and police were waiting.

Investigations by council officers showed that the vehicles were not lawfully pre-booked for these journeys. The vehicles were licensed by South Northants and Aylesbury Vale Councils and were displaying door signs of Private Hire Operator Speedline.

Councillor Catriona Morris, chairman of the MK Regulatory Committee, said: “Milton Keynes Council takes passenger safety very seriously. The laws and licensing standards that we enforce are in place to ensure that passengers are safe. People should be aware that if they use private hire vehicles without booking in advance then the vehicle will not be insured if an accident occurs.

“Whilst it is unfortunate that the number of offenders is still too high I am pleased that our enforcement partners, Thames Valley Police & South Northants District Council, have supported us during this operation.

“I hope that this joined up approach and on-going prosecutions will eventually get the message through that if you come into Milton Keynes then you must abide by the rules or you will face the consequences.

“I’m very pleased to note that Aylesbury Vale District Council is about to introduce a detailed Knowledge Test for its drivers and has also provided MKC Officers with delegated powers to formally deal with their vehicles at the roadside.”

Two Luton drivers were also convicted after appearing at the same court hearing on Friday. They are: Faizan Ali of Townsley Close, Luton, pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in June 2017. He was fined £120 for plying for hire and £120 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £631, with a victim surcharge of £30. Mr Ali stated that he had not received any training on plying from hire from Speedline or Aylesbury Vale. Mr Ali is licensed by Aylesbury Vale District Council and is operated by Speedline.

Monzur Ahmed of Bosmore Road, Luton, pleaded guilty for plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in July 2017. He was fined £145 to plying for hire and £145 for invalid insurance. He was also given 6 DVLA penalty points and has to pay costs of £631, with a victim surcharge of £30. Mr Ahmed is licensed by South Northants District Council and is operated by Speedline.