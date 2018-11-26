Milton Keynes team enjoys fun-filled Black Friday

Balloons, chocolates and games were just some of the fun activities on offer this week at Amazon in Milton Keynes as the team held a big celebration to mark Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Organised by the site’s fun committee, celebrations saw the team tuck into lots of chocolates and take part in a number of fun games to celebrate the special events.

Amazon’s Milton Keynes general manager, Scott Wharton, said: “We’re always really excited for Black Friday and it’s great to celebrate one of the biggest dates in our calendar with lots of fun activities for the team.”