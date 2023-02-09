Milton Keynes theatre company revisits true crime cases on stage in nationwide tour

A Milton Keynes theatre company is set to revisit true crime cases on stage in a nationwide tour.

The Play’s The Thing, a professional theatre company from Milton Keynes, revisits two true crime cases that shocked the nation in its Hidden Stories UK tour this spring.

The two short plays written by female playwrights will revisit and delve into the famous cases of Ruth Ellis and Edith Thompson to uncover the hidden stories of these two women both accused of murder and sentenced to death.

Rosemary Hill in Darlint Peidi - the hidden story of Edith Thompson. On tour this spring.

The Play’s the Thing has been awarded funding from Arts Council England to take two brand new plays based on the historic cases to local theatres.

Hidden Stories will be touring from March at theatres including, The Place in Bedford, Westacre Theatre near King's Lynn, Applecarts Arts in London and The Brighton Fringe.

Now You See Me, a one-woman play written and performed by Carly Halse, looks at the story of Ruth Ellis who was the last woman hanged in 1955 after confessing to the murder of her violent and controlling lover.

Darlint Peidi written by and starring Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director of The Play’s The Thing, looks at the hidden story of Edith Thompson executed in 1923 alongside her young lover for the murder of her husband – for which there is no evidence of her involvement.

Rosemary Hill, Artistic Director of The Play’s The Thing and writer of Darlint Peidi says: “Hidden Stories gives an intriguing look at stories not told or stories where we have a particular accepted version, but there is often more to say.

“We need to question the narrative the media feeds us. Then and now it is clear we have to find the hidden story.

“The 9th of January 2023 marked the centenary of Edith Thompson’s execution. Touring with her Hidden Story during the 100th year anniversary of her death, will hopefully make her case even more poignant and thought provoking for our audiences. We hope it will challenge and raise awareness of not only her miscarriage of justice, but others too.”