Milton Keynes theme park offers royal discount to celebrate the birth of HRH Prince of Cambridge

Gulliver's has dropped the price of child tickets to £8.07 - the weight of the prince who was born earlier today.

Ahead of Prince George's birth in July 2013, the theme park pledged to run limited edition tickets costing his exact weight - so thousands of families were delighted to snap up child tickets at just £8.06 when the future monarch weighed in at 8lbs 6oz.

This happened again in May 2015 after the birth of Princess Charlotte, who weighed in at 8lbs3oz, making tickets just £8.03.

Now, reduced tickets are on offer for the similarly low price of just £8.07 to celebrate the birth of a brand-new baby boy this morning, weighing 8lbs7ozs.

Single child tickets are available at the special royal baby weight price for online bookings using code ROYAL3 before midnighton the 29th April 2018. The discounted tickets will be valid for visits until the 31st May 2018.

