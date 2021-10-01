Milton Keynes to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10

Organisers of this year's World Mental Health Day say the focus for 2021 is to give everybody the right access to mental health support.

The theme set by the World Federation for Mental Health is 'Mental Health in an Unequal World'.

The aim of the event on October 10, will be to focus on the inequalities within the mental health system and recognise the inequalities prevalent within society.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on people’s mental health with greater focus directed on this year's World Mental Health Day on October 10

A spokesman for Mind BLMK, said: "For many years we’ve fought together for support and for respect for those who need us.

"We’ve already done so much together, but this World Mental Health Day is a chance to speak out, spread the word and make that change happen, so that everyone receives the support and respect they deserve with their mental health and isn’t subject to discrimination through race, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, and class.

"Everybody should have the right to access mental health support.

"Do one thing this World Mental Health Day and speak out against mental health inequality.

Here’s how:

> Start a conversation with friends, family or colleagues about mental health

> Signpost people to local mental health support, visit: www.mind-blmk.org.uk for more information, on support available across Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes

> Connect with Mind BLMK on social media (@MindBLMK) · Help support Mind BLMK and make a donation today - www.mind-blmk.org.uk/donate/

World Mental Health Day is celebrated on October 10 every year. The day is marked for global mental health education and awareness and celebrated to advocate against social stigma associated with mental health issues.