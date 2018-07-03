Milton Keynes woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting 93-year-old

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of assault after an incident in Milton Keynes last Tuesday.

At around 3.20pm a 93-year-old woman was pushed to the floor while waiting at a bus shelter near to Point Cinema and the Into Milton Keynes shopping centre. As a result of the assault she suffered a broken hip and required surgery.

A 48-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Scott Dempsey, of Force CID at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are still looking for witnesses to come forward to help us with this incident.

“We are particularly eager to speak to two men who are believed to have helped the victim after the assault.

“If anyone saw anything then please call us on 101.”