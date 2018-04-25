Milton Keynes woman’s face completely melted away in horrific attack that saw evil neighbour jailed for 19 years

A young Milton Keynes woman’s face was completely burned away after a neighbour she hardly knew doused her in petrol and set her alight.

As evil Raymond James Bowen was this week sent behind bars for 19 years, brave Kirsten Ashby is still in hospital battling to rebuild her face, her body and her life - READ THE FULL STORY ABOUT KIRSTEN’S INJURIES HERE.

Evil Raymond Bowen has been jailed for 19 years

The 27-year-old mum almost died from the horrendous third degree burns to the upper half of her body.

She still recalls Bowen standing over her, calmly smoking a cigarette and listening to her screams as she turned into a human fireball.

“Dangerous” father-of-five Bowen (pictured) pleaded guilty to the attempted murder, which was witnessed by his girlfriend and one of his children in the early hours on November 17. He showed no remorse and blew kisses to his partner Lauren Russell from the dock.

Devastated Kirsten had to have her face rebuilt by surgeons after the flesh “melted away”.

Bowen has never offered an explanation for his actions or showed remorse

She still has no ears and most of her fingertips have been amoutated, leaving her unable to feed or care for herself.

She had first gone to the 24-year-old’s flat in Bletchley’s Somerset Close in a bid to help his girlfriend, who had suffered an epileptic-type fit.

The court heard Bowen told her: “You are going to make me lose my kids” and threatened: “I am going to burn your flat down”.

After the case Kirsten’s mum Lynn said: “Kirsten went there to help, yet what this man did ruined her life and changed our family’s life forever.

Kirsten Ashby, pictured five weeks ago AFTER 80 operations to completely rebuild her face

“My lovely daughter was unrecognisable. She had no face - it was all burned away.

“At first the doctors said she might not pull through. They prepared us for the worst, and they put her in a coma for four weeks so her body could cope with the shock and the pain.”

Bowen has never given a reason for his attack.

Louise Attrill, from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Bowen’s reaction was extreme and he has still offered no real explanation to police as to why he resorted to such an horrific assault resulting in catastrophic injuries.”

Kirsten with daughter Maddison in happier times before the life-changing attack

She added: “Bowen is clearly a dangerous man. He has shown no remorse and I hope his jail sentence will offer some comfort to the victim.”

It is understood Bowen’s partner Lauren Russell is standing by him.

A family friend has set up a fundraising page to raise money to help the Ashbys when Kirsten finally returns home.

You can donate via https://uk.gofundme.com/kirsten-and-maddison-fund

Kirsten before the horrific attack

Kirsten's life and appearance has changed forever