Milton Keynes woman who died of multiple stab wounds was a "beautiful soul", say friends

Friends have laid flowers at the home of Joanne Bishop, who died on Saturday from multiple stab wounds.

The 39-year-old was found bleeding and in a critical condition at her home in Brent, Tinkers Bridge, early on Tuesday morning last week.

Sadly she died on Saturday.

Friends say Joanne was a "beautiful empathic soul" who was always happy to help anybody in need.

"She was a lovely friend and will be remembered forever in our hearts until we meet again," they said.

Police have launched a murder investigation and 51-year-old Shane Clarke from Buckingham road in Bletchley has been charged in connection with Joanne's death.

He is due to appear in court in Oxford later this month.