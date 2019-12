A Milton Keynes woman who had been missing for a week has been found say police.

On Monday police appealed for the public's help to track down Jeanette Rowe, 23.

Jeanette Rowe

She had not been seen since Tuesday November 26, when she set off to go to London for the day.

But in a statement today (December 4th) police said she has been found.

"Jeanette Rowe has now been found and we would like to thank everyone for their help," a Thames Valley Police spokesman said.