Milton Keynes women jailed for drug offences

Two women from Milton Keynes have been sentenced to prison for drugs offences which took place in the city.

Clare Preedy, aged 42, and Nicola Preedy, 46, both of Rochfords, Coffee Hall, were sentenced to a total of nine months’ imprisonment each at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday.

They both pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and one count of permitting the production of a controlled drug.

On January 27, Thames Valley Police officers attended Rochfords, Coffee Hall on an unrelated matter.

Within the premises they found cannabis production was taking place, and was being concealed underneath a staircase.

The pair were charged with the offences on August 31 this year.

Investigating officer detective constable Jacqueline Baverstock said: “Clare and Nicola Preedy were supplying class B drugs from the property, and I am pleased that this has been stopped as a result of this Thames Valley Police investigation.

“This case shows how seriously these types of incidents are treated, and demonstrates that those who are involved in drug production can and will face custodial sentences.”

