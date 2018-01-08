Milton Keynes working men’s club closes down after 100 years

A Milton Keynes working men’s club that has served its community for more than a hundred years closed down this week.

On Sunday an emergency meeting of members was held at Wolverton Central Working Men’s club, known to all at the ‘Top Club’.

On Monday morning the management out a notice to say the club was closed.

They blame “mounting utilities, debts and dwindling membership”.

The notice thanked the trustees, staff and members who have supported the club..

The club opened when Wolverton was a thriving railway town and was once a hub of the community.

“It’s a real shame and the place will be very sadly missed. But the same thing has happened to other working men’s clubs - it’s a sign of the times,” said one member.