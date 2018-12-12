Milton Keynes youngsters with the best mathematical brains do battle

Last week, schools across Milton Keynes battled it out to be crowned the best young mathematical brains in the region as part of the National Young Mathematicians’ Awards.

The competition is aimed at school children across the UK with the aim of inspiring the next generation of mathematical minds!

For the first time ever, there were two elements of the competition – one aimed at primary schools and one at secondary schools.

Six schools took part at Explore Learning in Milton Keynes and David, Ashmitha, Akshia, Karar from Orchard Academy were crowned champions.

All schools had competed in a previous round to make it to the semi-final.

Charlotte Gater, head of curriculum at Explore Learning said: “This year’s competition was the biggest yet with over 1200 schools taking part so the regional winners have done incredibly well to be crowned their local champions!

"We saw an amazing array of maths skills on display where youngsters worked as a team, excelled in logical thinking and, most importantly, had fun while learning! A massive well done to all those who took part.”

The 10 teams who have made it to the Grand Final is at the University of Cambridge will be revealed later this month. They will compete in one last competition to be named the National Young Mathematicians of the Year by University Challenge legend, TV presenter and author, Bobby Seagull who is Explore Learning’s National Young Mathematicians’ Awards Ambassador for 2018.

“Maths is in my blood and I’m thrilled to be able to inspire the next generation who might one day study at the University of Cambridge themselves – and perhaps appear on University Challenge!" Bobby said.

"Maths is such an integral part of our everyday lives and having competitions like this really encourages children to see the importance of it and excitement that it can bring. I can’t wait to celebrate the children’s success with them.”