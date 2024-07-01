Mini heatwave barn blaze in Milton Keynes generated multiple calls to fire service
The incident at Fox Farm Road, Little Brickhill, generated multiple calls to Thames Valley Fire Control Service with the outbuilding well alight when fire crews arrived around 7pm on Thursday.(27/6)
A spokesperson for Bucks Fire & Rescue, said: “Two appliances and crews from West Ashland, and one from Broughton attended, along with an officer.
“An outbuilding, measuring around 10m x10m, was well alight when they arrived. The incident generated multiple calls to Thames Valley Fire Control Service.
“The outbuilding, which had contained hay, was around 95 per cent damaged by fire. A storage area, measuring around 3m by 6m, was also damaged with around 15 tonnes of hay also affected by the fire.”
Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one main jet an two thermal imaging cameras.
The electricity provider also attended to isolate supplies to the building.
One appliance and crew from Newport Pagnell attended.
Firefighters crews also provided emergency care to a man, treating him for the effects of breathing in smoke following a motorbike fire.
The incident happened around 10pm on Thursday, in a field at Flynn Croft, Oxley Park. (27/6)
One appliance and crew from Winslow attended.
The motorbike was completely destroyed by fire.
> Firefighters also attended a barbecue fire in Dulwich Close, Newport Pagnell, on Saturday, prompting safety calls when lighting barbecues during hot weather, and a car fire between the V6 and V7, in Milton Keynes, the same day.