Miracle baby born weighing less than 1lb comes home to Milton Keynes for Christmas

A tiny baby, born at just 23 weeks gestation and weighing just 15oz, has now almost trebled her weight and is exactly the size of a Christmas cracker.

Lily Bickerdike-Guile is nine weeks old today and is finally strong enough to be transferred from John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford to the special care neonatal unit at MK hospital.

The tony tot was born with her twin sister Daisy on October 20 after her mum Cheryl Guile went into labour prematurely. Her due date was February 6 2022.

Lily is the same size as a Christmas cracker

.The twins, who were even smaller than expected for dates, were given just 20 per cent chance by doctors. Their story, covered in the Citizen, captured the hearts of the city.

Tragically Daisy, the larger twin at 1lb 1oz, lost her battle for life last month after developing a serious infection.

But determined Lily has gone from strength to strength, with her breathing and feeding improving daily. This week Cheryl and her partner Ray were given the news that she was well enough to return to their home town.

Cheryl, who works at a Salvation Army hostel and has four older children, has been staying full-time in Oxford so Lily can have her breast milk, while family members have held fort at her Wolverton home,

As the breathing equipment lessens, you can now see Lily's little face

She said it was fantastic news that Lily was coming to MK.

"But we are also worried for her leaving the amazing team in the NICU in Oxford - it has become a second home to us. But, of course, this will be one step closer to Lily coming home to her loving family."

Cheryl and Ray from the start have recorded the twin's progress on social media with daily updates and photos. Their Facebook page is called Daisy & Lily, one in heaven one on earth - miracle twins UK.

When the twins were first born, Cheryl described how they were smaller than her hand, their eyes were fused shut, and their skin was so fragile that she was not allowed to touch them.

Lily on her way to MK in the ambulance

Now little Lily can open her eyes and look around and can be taken out of the incubator for a cuddle.

Cheryl said: "We are overcome with love for our warrior princess."

After being in Oxford for two months, she has promised her other children she will be at home with them on Christmas Day. Ray will spend the day with Lily and her incubator has been decorated with fairy lights and a tiny stocking for Santa for fill.