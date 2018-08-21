Misery for Milton Keynes rail users: Fares are set to rise once again next year

Commuters in MK will be far from chuffed about yet another train fare rise planned for January next year.

All regulated fares, including season tickets, will increase by 3.2 per cent.

This means fares will have risen by 40 per cent since 2010.

Charlynne Pullen, Labour’s candidate in Milton Keynes North said: “The Conservative government is presiding over a rip‐off railway in Britain, costing commuters more and on many lines, failing to deliver.”

She added: “Commuters in Milton Keynes are being hit with massive fare rises, and the rise in 2019 will mean season tickets have increased by over 40 per cent since 2010.

With the latest inflation figure announced at 3.2 per cent, a season ticket from Milton Keynes to London which in 2010 cost £3,832 will cost £5,374 from next January.

That is an increase of £1542,” said Charlynne.

“Commuters are forced people to pay thousands of pounds more to commute to work on increasingly overcrowded trains. A Labour government would renationalise the railways, so they are run in the interests of passengers, not private profit,” she said.

“As more people are moving to Milton Keynes, and commuting into London, we need to make sure residents benefit from an efficient and cost-effective rail service.